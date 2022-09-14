Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, September 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday commenced the Bharat Jodo Yatra on a spiritual note by paying respects to renowned philosopher and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt here.

At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi met the swamis and offered prayers to the saint-reformer before commencing the fourth day of the Kerala leg of the Congress party's 3,570 kilometres and 150-day-long foot march which started off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing pictures of his visit on Facebook, he said, "Visited the Sivagiri Mutt to offer my respects at the Samadhi of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru. Sree Narayana Guru worked tirelessly for the uplift of people and had a great influence on leaders of our freedom movement, including Mahatma Gandhi."

Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge, Communication, also tweeted about it.

"Before padayatra began, @RahulGandhi visited the most sacred Sivagiri Mutt to pay obeisance at Samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru who empowered millions and had a great influence on Gandhi and Ambedkar. He was a social revolutionary who remains inspirational. #BharatJodoYatra," he tweeted.

The yatra, which began after 7.30am from Navaikulam junction here, continued to witness an encouraging turnout and will enter Kollam district of the state during the day after spending the last three days in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The first phase of the day's yatra is scheduled to halt at Chathannoor in Kollam and is expected to resume from there at 4.30 pm.

The march would halt for the day at Pallimukku junction in Kollam in the evening after which Gandhi is scheduled to hold a public meeting at nearby Madannada.

On Tuesday, after the day's yatra ended at Kallambalam junction here, Gandhi had questioned how a party which called itself a representative of Hindus was allegedly spreading 'ashanti' in the country when the first words taught in Hinduism are 'Om shanti'.

The foot march will cover 12 states and two Union territories.