Rahul Gandhi halts carcade, helps man who fell off two-wheeler near Janpath Road

New Delhi, August 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday halted his carcade to help a man who fell off his two-wheeler near the 10, Janpath Road bungalow of Sonia Gandhi.
In a video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking away from his carcade, towards the unidentified man whose two-wheeler lay on the road next to him.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened when traffic was briefly halted on the road due to a VVIP movement, and he fell off his two-wheeler when it was allegedly hit by a car.
In the video, Gandhi along with security personnel on duty can be seen helping in lifting the vehicle, before it was parked by a bystander on the road side.
Gandhi shook hands with the man while gesturing at another man standing nearby, who in turned gestured with folded hands, before Gandhi returned to his carcade, on way to Parliament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery
Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...