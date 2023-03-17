Rahul Gandhi has become permanent part of 'toolkit' working against India: BJP chief JP Nadda

New Delhi, March 17
BJP president JP Nadda alleged on Friday that Rahul Gandhi had become a "permanent part of the toolkit" working against India and said the Congress leader would have to apologise for seeking "interference" from foreign powers in India's internal affairs.
In a statement, Nadda said anti-India forces had always had problems with a strong India, its robust democracy and decisive government. By criticising the state of democracy in India and seeking the intervention of the United States and Europe on foreign soil, Gandhi had attacked the country's sovereignty, he added.
"Rejected repeatedly by people, Rahul Gandhi has become a permanent part of the 'toolkit' working against India," Nadda said.
He accused the former Congress chief of insulting India, its Parliament, its democratically-elected government and people in Britain, a country that ruled over India for long. What Gandhi had done amounted to strengthening those working against India, the BJP president said.
The Congress has asserted that Gandhi will not apologise and he has sought permission to speak in Parliament to respond to the criticism levelled against him by the ruling party members in both houses.
