Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for veggie vendor

New Delhi, August 14
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hosted a lunch for vegetable vendor Rameshwar, who had recently gone viral on social media after he broke down talking about his hardships due to inflation, at his residence in Delhi. Sharing their picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, he called the vendor a “lively person”.
“Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, a glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen,” Rahul wrote.
