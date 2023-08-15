Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for veggie vendor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hosted a lunch for vegetable vendor Rameshwar, who had recently gone viral on social media after he broke down talking about his hardships due to inflation, at his residence in Delhi. Sharing their picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, he called the vendor a “lively person”.

“Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, a glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen,” Rahul wrote.

#Congress #Inflation #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media