Rahul Gandhi likely to shift to Sheila Dikshit's Nizamuddin house

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, July 12

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may shift to the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in Nizamuddin area of the city.

Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit, former Lok Sabha member, has already started vacating the house to shift his residence.

Sources said that an agreement will be drawn up in the next "10-15 days" following which Rahul Gandhi will move into the Nizamuddin house.

In April this year, Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official bungalow, after he was disqualified from Parliament. Since then he has been staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

