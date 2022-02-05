Rahul Gandhi performs ‘Ganga Aarti’ in Haridwar

Haridwar, February 5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday performed ‘Ganga aarti’ at the famous Har Ki Pauri Ghat here during his visit to Uttarakhand and said that he prayed for the “bright future” of the state.
He posted on Twitter three videos of himself participating in the ‘Ganga aarti’ amid ‘Har Har Gange’ chants by the huge crowd present there.
Tweeting one video of himself offering prayers, Gandhi said in Hindi, “Salutations to Ganga ji! Praying for the bright future of Uttarakhand.”
Earlier in the day, at a farmers rally in the state, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaving protesting farmers on roads for a year amid the pandemic and alleged India now has a king who believes people should keep quiet when he makes a decision.
