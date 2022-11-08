Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra after visiting gurdwara in Nanded

Deglur (Maharashtra), November 8
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning after visiting a gurdwara in Nanded district as the foot march entered into its 62nd day.
The Congress MP visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra on Monday night from the neighbouring Telangana.
At the gurdwara, Gandhi prayed for harmony and equality, the party tweeted.
As Gandhi resumed his march, he was flanked by senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, including former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, state party chief Nana Patole, and other leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Manikrao Thakre and Naseem Khan.
Gandhi is scheduled to halt at Godavari Manar Sugar Factory ground in Biloli for the night stay, a party functionary said.
On Monday night, as Gandhi entered Maharashtra holding a 'flaming torch' (mashaal), he said small and medium businesses suffered due to the Centre's wrong policies like demonetisation and poor implementation of the Goods and Service Tax.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...