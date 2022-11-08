Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra after visiting gurdwara in Nanded

PTI

Deglur (Maharashtra), November 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning after visiting a gurdwara in Nanded district as the foot march entered into its 62nd day.

The Congress MP visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra on Monday night from the neighbouring Telangana.

At the gurdwara, Gandhi prayed for harmony and equality, the party tweeted.

As Gandhi resumed his march, he was flanked by senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, including former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, state party chief Nana Patole, and other leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Manikrao Thakre and Naseem Khan.

Gandhi is scheduled to halt at Godavari Manar Sugar Factory ground in Biloli for the night stay, a party functionary said.

On Monday night, as Gandhi entered Maharashtra holding a 'flaming torch' (mashaal), he said small and medium businesses suffered due to the Centre's wrong policies like demonetisation and poor implementation of the Goods and Service Tax.