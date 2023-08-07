 Rahul Gandhi returns to Lok Sabha amid rousing welcome by Congress MPs : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi returns to Lok Sabha amid rousing welcome by Congress MPs

Gandhi was present for Zero Hour when the Lok Sabha reassembled for the day after an adjournment until noon

Rahul Gandhi comes to Parliament. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday returned to Lok Sabha amid rousing welcome by fellow party parliamentarians who escorted him to the chamber.

Gandhi was present for Zero Hour when the Lok Sabha reassembled for the day after an adjournment until noon.

Zero Hour was adjourned within seconds as Kiritbhai Solanki, in the chair, adjourned proceedings of the Lok Sabha till 2 pm amid ruckus by ruling and opposition side MPs who clashed over the BJP’s allegations of China and Congress links.

Rahul was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad on Monday morning by Speaker Om Birla.

He was disqualified on March 24 under provisions of the Representation of People’s Act which mandates automatic disqualification of MPs and MLAs sentenced for at least two years in a criminal case.

Gandhi’s sentence or two years awarded by the Surat court leading to his disqualification was suspended by the apex court last week paving the way for his return to Lok Sabha.

