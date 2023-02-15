Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's 'bulldozer policy'

New Delhi, February 14
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre a day after a mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur.
Rahul said the “bulldozer policy” had become the “face of government’s cruelty”.
“When the arrogance of power encroaches on people’s right to live, it is called dictatorship. I am deeply disturbed by the incident in Kanpur. This ‘bulldozer policy’ has become the face of the government. India does not accept this,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP government, stating that its “bulldozer blinded by inhumanity has become a threat to sensitivity.”
“No matter how much you condemn the heart-rending incident in Kanpur, it’s not enough. We all have to raise our voice against this inhumanity. The victim’s family should get justice and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” she tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...