Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's 'bulldozer policy'

New Delhi, February 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre a day after a mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur.

Rahul said the “bulldozer policy” had become the “face of government’s cruelty”.

“When the arrogance of power encroaches on people’s right to live, it is called dictatorship. I am deeply disturbed by the incident in Kanpur. This ‘bulldozer policy’ has become the face of the government. India does not accept this,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP government, stating that its “bulldozer blinded by inhumanity has become a threat to sensitivity.”

“No matter how much you condemn the heart-rending incident in Kanpur, it’s not enough. We all have to raise our voice against this inhumanity. The victim’s family should get justice and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” she tweeted.