Rahul Gandhi super serial offender, must face the law: BJP welcomes Guj HC order

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The BJP on Friday welcomed the Gujarat high court verdict rejecting a stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case involving the Modi surname and said “Gandhi, the super serial offender on defamations, must face the law.”

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of “irresponsible arrogance” and noted that the HC rejected his plea after taking a comprehensive view of his behaviour and after noting that he is facing “ten criminal cases already.”

Prasad asked the Congress why it can’t train Gandhi to speak with decorum. “The Surat trial court, which sentenced him for two years, gave him the opportunity to say sorry. But what did he do? He said he won’t say sorry because he is not VD Savarkar. He defamed legendary freedom fighter Savarkar also and his grandson has also sued Gandhi,” said Prasad.

On Congress party’s refrain that it was disproportionate to hand Gandhi the maximum two year sentence available under defamation, Prasad said, “The Congress asks why such a harsh sentence was awarded. We ask why such a harsh offence was committed?”

Gandhi was sentenced for his remarks “why are all Modis thieves” made in Karnataka on the eve of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The sentencing was followed by his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

While the Congress is heating to move the apex court for stay of Surat trial court sentence, the BJP today said he had already lost across three layers of judicial hierarchy — at Surat trial court level, at Surat sections court level and now at Gujarat HC level.

“Rahul Gandhi if you consider insulting people your right, the law will catch up with you. You heaped direct insults on Modis who are OBCs in Bihar, UP and many states. You have no control over your tongue and suffer from irresponsible arrogance,” said Prasad adding that the conviction of Gandhi, as held by HC, is “just and proper.”

If he fails to get relief from SC, Gandhi will not be able to contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

As of now he will continue to remain disqualified as MP and will miss the

Monsoon session unless he Apex court grants any relief as and when he moves it.