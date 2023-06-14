Rahul Gandhi takes truck ride from Washington to New York

Tribune News Service

Washington, June 13

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during his US visit recently, took a 190-km truck ride from Washington to New York and engaged in a candid conversation with Indian-origin drivers.

In a video, Rahul can be seen chatting with Taljinder Gill, who was accompanied by another Punjabi, Ranjeet Banipal, as Sidhu Moose Wala’s “295” plays in the background.