 Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence : The Tribune India

Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of Lok Sabha Secretariat

Rahul Gandhi. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury                                                                                          

New Delhi, March 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has informed the Lok Sabha secretariat that he will abide by the deadline set for him to vacate his official residence at 12 Tughlak Lane, New Delhi.

In a letter addressed to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch (Members’ Service Branch), of Lok Sabha Secretariat, Gandhi thanked Rajan for his letter dated March 27 “regarding the cancellation” of his accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane.

“As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here,” the former Congress president wrote.

“Without prejudice to my rights, I will of course abide by the details contained in your letter,” Gandhi stated in the letter which was written on his pad with the letterhead describing Gandhi as “Former Member of Parliament”. The address mentioned is “12 Tughlak Lane”.

Rajan on Monday wrote to Gandhi saying consequent upon his disqualification from the membership of the 17th Lok Sabha with effect from March 23, the allotment of his Tughlak Lane residence “shall deem to have been cancelled with effect from April 23”.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in connection with a defamation case.

 

