Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference

ANI
New Delhi, March 25
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a press conference at the party headquarters here after being disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha.
Earlier, the official Twitter handle of Congress said, "Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the media at 1 PM today at AICC HQ, New Delhi."
On Friday, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction by the Surat court in a defamation case.
