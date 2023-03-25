Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference

ANI

New Delhi, March 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a press conference at the party headquarters here after being disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of Congress said, "Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the media at 1 PM today at AICC HQ, New Delhi."

On Friday, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction by the Surat court in a defamation case.