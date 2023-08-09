Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan's Banswara today

Jaipur, August 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Wednesday, his first public meeting after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.
The rally will be held on the occasion of World Tribal Day and also mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the state assembly polls due later this year.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon the people to attend the rally in large numbers.
“Former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi will address a grand public meeting at Mangarh Dham on the occasion of World Tribal Day,” Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday night.
PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said Gandhi would reach Mangarh Dham at 3pm and address the rally.
Chaturvedi said Gandhi would be accorded a grand welcome by the tribals in the area.
“There is huge enthusiasm about Gandhi's rally. He will be given a welcome in a traditional manner with the beating of drums,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus