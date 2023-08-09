Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan's Banswara today

PTI

Jaipur, August 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Wednesday, his first public meeting after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

The rally will be held on the occasion of World Tribal Day and also mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the state assembly polls due later this year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon the people to attend the rally in large numbers.

“Former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi will address a grand public meeting at Mangarh Dham on the occasion of World Tribal Day,” Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday night.

PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said Gandhi would reach Mangarh Dham at 3pm and address the rally.

Chaturvedi said Gandhi would be accorded a grand welcome by the tribals in the area.

“There is huge enthusiasm about Gandhi's rally. He will be given a welcome in a traditional manner with the beating of drums,” he said.

