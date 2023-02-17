Rahul Gandhi to deliver lecture at Cambridge varsity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the United Kingdom later this month and will also deliver a lecture at the Cambridge University’s business school.

In a tweet, Rahul said he was looking forward to visiting his alma mater and that he would be engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations and democracy.

In a tweet, the Cambridge Judge Business School said it was delighted to welcome back Rahul to the Cambridge University later this month. “He will lecture on @CambridgeMBA and hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and democracy and India-China relations, with @shrutikapila, supported by the Bennett Institute for Public Policy, the Centre for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge and the History Faculty, University of Cambridge,” it said.