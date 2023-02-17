Rahul Gandhi to deliver lecture at Cambridge varsity

New Delhi, February 16
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the United Kingdom later this month and will also deliver a lecture at the Cambridge University’s business school.
In a tweet, Rahul said he was looking forward to visiting his alma mater and that he would be engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations and democracy.
In a tweet, the Cambridge Judge Business School said it was delighted to welcome back Rahul to the Cambridge University later this month. “He will lecture on @CambridgeMBA and hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and democracy and India-China relations, with @shrutikapila, supported by the Bennett Institute for Public Policy, the Centre for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge and the History Faculty, University of Cambridge,” it said.
