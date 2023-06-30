Imphal, June 30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Manipur's Moirang on Friday to visit relief camps in the town, party officials said.
Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, besides visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur, they said.
On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the north-eastern state for the last two months.
High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.
Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.
The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade
Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helps marke...
Toll in fresh firing in Manipur rises to 3
Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel vill...
Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps
Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society repres...
PM Modi travels in Metro to attend Delhi University event
Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...