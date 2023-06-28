Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur

New Delhi, June 27
Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Manipur later this week. Besides Imphal, where the state's dominant Meitei community constitutes the majority population, Rahul will also visit Churachandpur, a Kuki stronghold.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...