 Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30 : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Will also visit Churachandpur, a stronghold of the Kuki tribe

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 27

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Manipur later this week.

Ethnic violence between the Meteis and Kukis has been going on in Manipur for nearly two months now prompting Opposition parties to gun for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has remained conspicuously silent on the situation in the border state.

Besides Imphal, where the state’s dominant Meitei community constitutes the majority population, Gandhi will also visit Churachandpur, a stronghold of the people of the Kuki tribe.

“Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate,” Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

Modi has been facing flak from the Congress and other opposition parties for not “uttering a word” on Manipur or appealing for peace in the trouble torn state where ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis have been going on since May 3.

For the record, Modi did hold a meeting with ministers on the Manipur situation here on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state last month and spent four days there in the wake of the violence but his intervention has failed to bring the situation in Manipur under control.

Modi refused to meet a 10-party delegation from Manipur led by Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh who spent several days in Delhi trying to get an appointment with the PM before he left for his tour of USA and Egypt.

An all-party meeting convened by Amit Shah in Delhi on June 24 to discuss the situation in Manipur has been criticised by opposition parties saying it ought to have been held in Manipur and presided over by the Prime Minister.

Congress had earlier sent a three-member delegation to Manipur led by senior MP Mukul Wasnik to take stock of the situation there. The Congress team could visit Imphal only as the authorities prevented them from visiting other places of the state on safety ground.

A Congress team led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge also met President Droupadi Murmu last month and presented a memorandum to her to draw her attention to the situation in Manipur.

#Congress #Manipur #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

2
Haryana

M3M money laundering case: Court refuses to extend custody of Basant Bansal, son

3
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

4
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

5
Himachal

Traffic chaos on Shimla highway irks motorists

6
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

7
Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

8
Punjab

Now, rural dispensaries in Punjab to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

9
Patiala

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

10
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Tournament to begin on October 5 with clash between defendin...

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Will also visit Churachandpur, a stronghold of the Kuki trib...

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann said these teachers will be entitled to an increment of...

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting World Cup cricket matches

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

Said it was for the first time after the construction of the...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

ED arrests real estate firm Supertech’s chairman RK Arora in money-laundering case

ED arrests real estate firm Supertech’s chairman RK Arora in money-laundering case

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Gurugram: Unsafe tower in Chintels Paradiso cordoned off after balcony found ‘sagging’

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala