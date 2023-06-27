Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, June 27
Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Manipur later this week.
Ethnic violence between the Meteis and Kukis has been going on in Manipur for nearly two months now prompting Opposition parties to gun for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has remained conspicuously silent on the situation in the border state.
Besides Imphal, where the state’s dominant Meitei community constitutes the majority population, Gandhi will also visit Churachandpur, a stronghold of the people of the Kuki tribe.
Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 27, 2023
“Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate,” Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a tweet.
Modi has been facing flak from the Congress and other opposition parties for not “uttering a word” on Manipur or appealing for peace in the trouble torn state where ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis have been going on since May 3.
For the record, Modi did hold a meeting with ministers on the Manipur situation here on Monday.
Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state last month and spent four days there in the wake of the violence but his intervention has failed to bring the situation in Manipur under control.
Modi refused to meet a 10-party delegation from Manipur led by Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh who spent several days in Delhi trying to get an appointment with the PM before he left for his tour of USA and Egypt.
An all-party meeting convened by Amit Shah in Delhi on June 24 to discuss the situation in Manipur has been criticised by opposition parties saying it ought to have been held in Manipur and presided over by the Prime Minister.
Congress had earlier sent a three-member delegation to Manipur led by senior MP Mukul Wasnik to take stock of the situation there. The Congress team could visit Imphal only as the authorities prevented them from visiting other places of the state on safety ground.
A Congress team led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge also met President Droupadi Murmu last month and presented a memorandum to her to draw her attention to the situation in Manipur.
