Rahul Gandhi told to respond by February 15 to notices on remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi, February 12
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to respond by February 15 to notices given by BJP members regarding his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.
In a letter to Gandhi, dated February 10, the secretariat has asked him to furnish his reply on breach of privilege notices against him by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Pralhad Joshi—also the parliamentary affairs minister—by February 15 for the Lok Sabha speaker’s consideration.
Following Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha on the ‘Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address’ on Tuesday, in which he commented on the Hindenburg-Adani issue, Dubey and Joshi had moved the notices against him.
Both the BJP leaders in their notices to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have alleged that Gandhi’s comments were baseless and that he made “contemptuous, unparliamentary and dishonourable” allegations.
Several remarks made by Gandhi were expunged by the speaker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...