Rahul Gandhi’s Nepal visit: BJP fires fresh salvo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The BJP today fired a fresh salvo at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s ongoing Nepal visit. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “Rahul was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?”

Meanwhile, official Congress handles tweeted a picture of Rahul attending Sumnima’s wedding. The Kathmandu club where Rahul partied confirmed he was there with friends, but denied the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.