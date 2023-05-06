Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unauthorised’ visit to hostel raises security concerns, will ensure it does not happen again: DU

New Delhi, May 6
The Delhi University on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “sudden and unauthorised” visit to one of the men’s hostels raised serious security concerns and the DU authorities will ensure that such incidents do not happen again.
Gandhi visited the Post Graduate Men’s Hostel on Friday.
He interacted with the students and had lunch with them.
The DU said in a statement the visit disrupted the lunch of many inmates and raised serious security concerns for them. It said the hostel administration and guards informed the university authorities about it.
“Rahul Gandhi, along with many outsiders, made a sudden and unauthorised entry into the P G Men’s hostel in the lunch hour on 05/05/2023 without any prior intimation,” the university said.
“It disrupted the lunch of many inmates, who got annoyed due to the chaos created by his entry along with the mob accompanying him. This entry raises serious security concerns for the hostel inmates and the leader. University authorities will take necessary steps to avoid such incidents of this trespassing and will ensure that this does not happen in future again, the university added.
