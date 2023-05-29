Rahul gets passport, to leave for US today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new passport on Sunday, ahead of his US trip and two days after a local court granted no- objection certificate to the issuance of passport to him.

The former Congress president is set to travel to San Francisco on Monday evening where he will start his three-city tour. He had applied for an ordinary passport after surrendering the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a Member of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and two-year sentence by a Gujarat court in a defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Starting with San Francisco where he is scheduled to interact with students at Stanford University, Rahul will also address a press conference and have meetings with the lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC.

The Congress leader is expected to address Indian Americans, Wall Street executives and university students during his week-long tour of the US. He is slated to conclude his trip with a large public gathering in New York on June 4.

A Delhi court had on Friday granted a no-objection certificate to Rahul Gandhi for the issuance of an ‘ordinary passport’ to him for three years instead of 10 years (the period for which an ordinary passport is normally issued) following an objection raised by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

The court noted that Gandhi has been regularly appearing either in person or through his counsel in the National Herald case and has not hampered or delayed the proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi is an accused in the case in which Swamy is the complainant.