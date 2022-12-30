Rahul himself violated security norms: Govt on yatra 'breach'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

A day after the Congress alleged security breaches during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, government officials on Thursday said that security arrangements were “foolproof” as per the laid down guidelines, but Rahul Gandhi himself “violated the protocols”.

A senior official said, “The security arrangements for Rahul Gandhi were made as per the guidelines.”

He, however, asserted that the security arrangements made for the protectee “work fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines”.

The officials further noted that Gandhi violated the guidelines for a protectee covered under the ‘Z-plus’ security category and the fact with regard to these had been communicated to him from time to time. Since 2020, 113 “violations” have been observed and communicated to him, they added.