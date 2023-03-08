Rahul Gandhi likens RSS to Muslim Brotherhood

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.

Speaking at a session organised by Chatham House, a London-based think tank, Rahul Gandhi yesterday said various institutions in India are currently under threat and that the RSS has “captured” all institutions.

“The nature of the democratic contest in India has completely changed. The reason it has changed is because one organisation called the RSS, a fundamentalist, fascist organisation, has captured pretty much all of India’s institutions,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said the RSS could be called a “secret society” that is built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist organisation, banned in several countries for terror links.

#BJP #Congress #England #London #rahul gandhi #rss