Rahul Gandhi likens RSS to Muslim Brotherhood

New Delhi, March 7
BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.
Speaking at a session organised by Chatham House, a London-based think tank, Rahul Gandhi yesterday said various institutions in India are currently under threat and that the RSS has “captured” all institutions.
“The nature of the democratic contest in India has completely changed. The reason it has changed is because one organisation called the RSS, a fundamentalist, fascist organisation, has captured pretty much all of India’s institutions,” Rahul Gandhi said.
The Congress leader said the RSS could be called a “secret society” that is built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist organisation, banned in several countries for terror links.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts
Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...