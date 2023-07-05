Rahul Narwekar's actions may come under scanner

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

The latest political developments in Maharashtra leading to the swearing-in of nine ministers from NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar have brought the spotlight back to the role of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, whose actions are likely to come under scanner.

Though Narwekar on Monday said he was unaware of the exact number of MLAs supporting the Ajit faction, the ball has already landed in his court with the NCP invoking the anti-defection law to seek disqualification of the nine MLAs who took oath as ministers on Sunday.

Before the split, the NCP had 53 MLAs in the 288-member House and the Ajit Pawar faction claimed the support of 40 of them.

Within hours of Ajit Pawar’s resignation as the Leader of Opposition and his joining hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil appointed MLA Jitendra Awhad as the Leader of the Opposition and the NCP’s Chief Whip.

While dealing with issues arising out of the 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra leading to the installation of the Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Eknath Shinde on June 30, 2022, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on May 11 said the whip could be appointed only by the political party and not the legislature party.

It had said the Speaker’s decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was illegal.