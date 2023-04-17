Rahul raises 'Adani corruption' in election-bound Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing up the Adani “corruption” issue in Kolar, Karnataka, and reiterated that he was not scared of the BJP government at the Centre.

It was in Kolar in 2019, during the Lok Sabha election campaigning, that he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and stripped of his Parliament membership last month.

In his first visit to Karnataka after the Assembly elections were announced on March 29, Gandhi emphasised on the Adani issue to target the PM and sought to know Modi’s “relation” with businessman Gautam Adani.

“I was disqualified from Parliament. They (the Central Government) think that they will scare me by removing me and threatening me. I am not the one to get scared,” Gandhi told the crowd at the event called “Jai Bharat”.

“Till the time I get the reply, I will keep asking this question. You disqualify me, jail me or do whatever you want, I am not going to get scared,” he noted.

Alleging that there was no investigation against Adani Group’s firms that operate in the defence infrastructure, Gandhi charged that the chairman of the beleaguered conglomerate has appointed a Chinese man in his “shell company”.

“Adani is a symbol of corruption,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the BJP government, not he, insulted the OBCs. “The BJP says that I insulted the OBCs. The truth, however, is that today, SCs, STs and OBCs represent only seven per cent of the secretaries in the central government ministries,” Gandhi said while addressing the crowd.

The former MP said the UPA government had carried out a caste census, but the BJP government was sitting over its findings.

Gandhi, who spoke in Hindi with an interpreter translating his speech in Kannada, said he was happy to see that the party unit in Karnataka was putting up a united front for the elections. He said the Congress must win 150 out of the 224 seats so that the BJP was not able to use money power to influence elected Congress representatives. PTI inputs