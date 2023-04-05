 Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad : The Tribune India

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Says UPA 2 cabinet should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance which Rahul Gandhi had trashed; ‘the cabinet was weak to have withdrawn the ordinance’

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Union minister Karan Singh releasing a book 'Azaad: An Autobiography' by Ghulam Nabi Azad, during a function in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 5

Rahul Gandhi is the reason I and many others are not in the Congress today, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday lamenting that leaders had to be “spineless to survive in today’s Congress.”

In a free-wheeling discussion on the state of the Congress, a party he quit in August 26 last year after bitterness with then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over a G-23 letter to her demanding party overhaul, Azad also said the UPA-2 Cabinet should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance which then Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi trashed as “nonsense” publicly.

“It was a very weak cabinet. The Cabinet should have stuck to the decision. PM should not have bowed before Rahul Gandhi.

No outsider except the President can overrule a cabinet decision. That was a wrong decision of the Cabinet. Today Rahul Gandhi would have been saved by that ordinance.”

Though out of the Congress now, Azad said Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP was wrong, but added that the party should “not issue a whip to the leaders to accompany Rahul to ED office or to Surat court. Ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao appeared before the Jain Commission but never asked any leader to accompany him”.

These things have to be voluntary, you can’t issue whips to who is who of the party to accompany leaders, said Azad speaking after the launch of his autobiography “Azaad” by former union minister Karan Singh, who praised Azad’s two-and-a-half year of J&K chief ministership as “the best period of J&K governance”.

Claiming that today’s Congress was far removed from the times of Indira Gandhi who ensured elections to all party posts, Azad said, “You have to be spineless to be in today’s Congress. Rahul Gandhi is the reason I and many other leaders are not in the Congress today.”

Asked if he would return to the Congress should Sonia Gandhi call him up, Azad said, “If it were up to Sonia Gandhi I would not be where I am today. Even if she inducts me back into Congress she can’t guarantee what would be done of me.”

Azad’s oblique reference was to Rahul being the actual Congress party head and calling the shots.

Azad also reminisced his time as General secretary in charge of Punjab, a post he accepted at the peak of Punjab militancy, after resigning as a union minister.

“Rajiv Gandhi didn’t accept my resignation for seven days. He said I was signing my death warrant. But I told him if that was the price of peace in Punjab I was ready to pay it,” said the former minister who worked with four PMs — Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Azad survived 26 attempts on his life in Punjab, his book reveals.

Asked today whether he could ally with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir after elections in the UT, Azad said, “No one is untouchable in politics. Here there are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends. NC and PDP have both allied with BJP in the past.”

While admitting that his heart was still with the Congress ideology, Azad rued today’s Congress doesn’t want people like him. “Today the Congress only wants politicians who tweet every five minutes and tell the leadership that they are winning 500 Lok Sabha seats after Bharat Jodo Yatra,” the former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

The book launch of Azad was attended by leaders across party lines — NC’s Farooq Abdullah, NCP’s Supriya Sule, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP’s Praful Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dinesh Trivedi from the BJP among others.

The Congress leaders who attended the event include Anand Sharma.

#Congress #ghulam nabi azad #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

2
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

3
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

4
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

5
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

6
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

7
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

9
Himachal Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972

Himachal amends archaic law, allows daughters to hold land

10
Haryana

Fear for safety after calling out London School of Economics, says Gurugram lad

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

SC refuses to entertain 14 political parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

The top court says politicians don’t enjoy any special immun...

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you’ve to be spineless to be in today’s Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Says UPA 2 cabinet should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance w...

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Clashes and instances of fire-bombing were reported from Hoo...

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

Citing ‘overlapping’ and ‘irrelevant’ as reasons, NCERT drop...

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

BSF seizes over 11 kg of narcotics along International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC