Rahul to challenge his conviction in Surat court today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before the sessions court in Surat in Gujarat challenging his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a trial court in the city.

Rahul will be present in the court when the plea will be filed against the lower court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail, Kirit C Panwala, the Congress leader’s counsel, said over phone from Surat. The court of CJM HH Varma had on March 23 sentenced Rahul to two years in jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks. He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha the following day. The delay by Rahul to file an appeal against the March 23 order led to speculation that it might be a deliberate political move to garner sympathy by projecting the Congress leader as a “victim of vendetta politics”.

Congress sources, however, said that Rahul’s legal team was taking time in drafting the appeal as the verdict in the case would have a bearing on similar cases against him in Patna and Ranchi.