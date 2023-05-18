Rahul to visit US in May-end, will address NRIs

New Delhi, May 17
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the US in the last week of May and stay there for more than a week. He will take part in various public engagements, including addressing a gathering of NRIs in New York on June 4.
Rahul will be in New York on May 30 and the following day. He will then spend the next two days (June 1 and 2) in Washington before returning to New York and staying there on June 3 and 4.
He will not be meeting Senators and Congressmen as originally envisaged.
