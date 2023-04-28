Rahul's case to come up in Gujarat HC tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s revision application will come up for hearing on April 29 before Justice HM Prachchhak of the Gujarat High Court. On Wednesday, Gujarat High Court judge Geeta Gopi, assigned to hear the plea of Rahul Gandhi, had recused herself. She asked the court registry to hand over the case to the Chief Justice for assignment to a different Bench.

On April 13, the Sessions Court in Surat had rejected Rahul’s application for putting a stay on his conviction in the “Modi surname” case during the pendency of his appeal. The Congress leader filed a revision petition in the High Court on Tuesday against the Sessions Court order.