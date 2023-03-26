Rahul's remarks were abusive, denigrated OBCs, says Prasad

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s case is “no way linked to the Adani issue”, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that Rahul’s utterances on Modi’s surname were “abusive”.

Seven more cases Rahul Gandhi is facing at least seven other cases of defamation, including the one lodged by Sushil Kumar Modi. — Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP Leader

Rebutting the charge that Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “scared” of his questions on the Adani issue, Prasad asserted there was no connection between the two.

Taunting the Congress leader for the averment that he chose his words carefully, Prasad said, “It only proves that he made the defamatory remarks with due deliberation. This has been his habit. He is facing at least seven other cases of defamation, including the one lodged here by (former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) Sushil Kumar Modi.”

Addressing media in Patna soon after Rahul addressed a press conference here, Prasad alleged that the Congress did not seek a stay on the conviction by a Gujarat court so that it could “encash” the episode in Karnataka elections, which are expected in about a month.

The BJP leader said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement confirms that the Congress did not press into service its famed battery of legal experts with the Karnataka polls in mind. What else can explain their failure to show the alacrity which was for all to see in Pawan Khera’s case?”

He said, “We are not here to hold brief for Adani. But Rahul has sought to mislead the people to link his disqualification with Adani. He has been disqualified because of conviction in a case that relates to defamatory remarks he made in 2019.”

The Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib asserted that the Adani Group used to win contracts even when the UPA was in power at the Centre and was doing business in Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan.

Rejecting Rahul’s charge that his speech on the Adani issue inside Parliament had left the Modi government in a tizzy, Prasad said the Congress leader’s address was baseless and incoherent.