Raids at Kashmir scribes' houses over online threats

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 19

In the wake of a recent threats to journalists by a proscribed terror outfit, the police on Saturday conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir and picked up over 10 scribes for questioning.

The police have registered a case at the Sherghari police station in Srinagar against terror handlers, active terrorists and terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir.

During the course of investigation, multiple police teams raided 12 locations across the Valley, including the houses of Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, Momin Gulzar and Saqib Dar, who have been branded active terrorists of the LeT.

Apart from them, the police raided houses of journalists in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

The premises of Muhammad Rafi, Wasim Khalid, Khalid Gul, Rashid Maqbool, Sajjad Kralyari, Gowhar Geelani and Qazi Shibli were raided and searched. Also, the house of Adil Pandit, a high court lawyer, was raided.

Mobiles, laptops, memory cards, pen drives and other digital devices, documents, bank papers, rubber stamps, passports, cash and Saudi currency were seized during the raids.

The police appealed to people to share information related to the case.