Railways' officials to spend initial 10 years in field

New Delhi, February 28
Young officers of the Indian Railways will now have to spend first 10 years of their service in the field before being eligible to be posted at the headquarters. The decision has been taken to ensure that officers have enough experience at the field-level before making their way to posts in headquarters.
