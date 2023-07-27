 Railways reports 'steep decline' in consequential accidents : The Tribune India

  Railways reports 'steep decline' in consequential accidents
Railways reports 'steep decline' in consequential accidents

What exactly happened in the deadly Balasore ‘consequential accident’; what are ‘consequential train accidents’?

The Balasore triple-train accident had claimed more than 290 lives. PTI file

The Balasore triple-train accident had claimed more than 290 lives. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 27  

According to the data shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vasihnav in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, there has been a “steep decline in the number of consequential train accidents from 473 in 2000-01 to 48 in 2022-23”.

“The average number of consequential train accidents from 2004-14 was 171 per annum, while the average number of consequential train accidents from 2014-23 declined to 71 per annum,” Vaishnav said in a written reply to a question on rail accidents.

According to the minister, the number of ‘consequential accidents’ in 2014-15 was 135; in 2015-16, 107; in 2016-17, 104; in 2017-18, 73; in 2018-19, 59; in 2019-20, 55; in 2020-21 (Covid year), 22; in 2021-22 (Covid year), 35; and in 2022-23, 48.

The number of people who lost their lives and sustained injuries, respectively, in ‘consequential train accidents’ in the past nine years (from 2014-15 to 2022-23) are—2014-15: 292 and 457; 2015-16 :122 and 187; 2016-17: 238 and 369; 2017-18: 58 and 199; 2018-19: 37 and 112; 2019-20: 5 and 8; 2020-21 (Covid year) 4 and 11; 2021-22: (Covid year) 11 and 47; and 2022-23: 8 and 81.

With the triple-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore, one of the deadliest in India that killed 295 people and left nearly 1,100 injured, having raised questions about safety in rail travel still fresh in mind, the government’s official data shows that they may be declining but train accidents are not incidents of the past.

According to the Railways, there has been “a steep decline in the number of consequential train accidents from 473 in 2000-01 to 48 in 2022-23”. The average number of consequential train accidents from 2004-14 was 171.1 per annum, while the average number of consequential train accidents from 2014-23 was 70.9 per annum.

“There was also a steep decline in the number of consequential train derailments from 350 in 2000-01 to 36 in 2022-23. The average number of consequential train derailments from 2004-14 was 86.7 per annum, while the average number of consequential train derailments from 2014-23 is 47.3 per annum.”

What are ‘consequential accidents’

Train accident is an accident that involves a train. They are further divided into ‘consequential train accidents’ and ‘other train accidents’. As per definition and classification, all other accidents which are not covered under the definition of ‘consequential train accidents’ are treated as “other train accidents”.

‘Consequential train accidents’ include mishaps with serious repercussions in terms of loss of human life or injury, damage to railway property or interruption to rail traffic of laid down threshold levels and values, officials explain.

In railway parlance, a ‘consequential accident’ refers to an accident or incident as a direct result or consequence of a previous accident or event, they say.

“It is an accident that happens due to the effects or chain of events triggered by an initial incident. These accidents are often linked to the original accident and may not have occurred if the primary incident had not taken place.

“For example, if a train collides with an obstacle on the tracks and derails, causing damage to the tracks, other trains passing through that section may also be at risk of derailment or collision due to the compromised track conditions. In this scenario, any subsequent accidents resulting from the damaged tracks would be considered ‘consequential accidents’.

"The authorities and investigators pay special attention to consequential accidents to understand the sequence of events leading to them and to implement measures that prevent such secondary incidents from occurring in the future," they add.

‘Consequential accident’ at Balasore  

Vaishnaw recently told Parliament that lapses while carrying out “signalling-circuit alteration”, which was done during repair work close to the Balasore station in the past led to the tragedy.

The incident took place when Chennai-bound Coromandel Express rammed into a parked freight train, the impact of which flung several compartments onto an adjacent track where another passenger train, the Howrah-bound Yesvantpur Express, was passing, leading to derailment of two coaches of the second train as well.

The minister told Parliament that the "rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the station.

“These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to the Train No 12841 wherein the UP Home Signal indicated Green aspect for run-through movement on the UP main line of the station, but the crossover connecting the UP main line to the UP loop line (crossover 17A/B) was set to the UP loop line.

“The wrong signalling resulted in the Train No 12841 traversing on the UP loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the goods train (No N/DDIP) standing there.”

The minister said seven railway officials were suspended and the CBI is conducting an inquiry as per provisions of the law.

 

