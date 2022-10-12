Railways sees 92% increase in revenue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

Indian Railways on Tuesday said its approximate earning from April 1 to October 8 was Rs 33,476 crore, a 92 per cent increase over Rs 17,394 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year.

In the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period was 42.89 crore. The corresponding period last year saw 34.56 crore passengers. This is an increase of 24 per cent.

The revenue from passenger travelling on reserved seats segment during the period was Rs 26,961 crore. This is a 65 per cent jump over the corresponding period last year when the earning was Rs 16,307 crore. In the unreserved passenger segment, the total number of passenger bookings was 268.56 crore as compared to 90.57 crore during the corresponding period last year.