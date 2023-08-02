Railways taking measures to ensure security of passengers: Railway Minister

PTI

New Delhi, August 2

Indian Railways is taking all measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers. For this purpose, CCTV systems have been installed at 866 railway stations, Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The Railway Minister also informed the Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.

CCTV has become an intelligent unit and such systems are there in 866 railway stations. Their deployment has resulted in a positive impact in terms of rescuing children who are being trafficked, protecting women passengers and helping aged people, the minister said.

Responding to queries related to CCTV systems at railway stations, the minister said various initiatives have been taken and stressed that cyber security is important when it comes to Internet Protocol (IP)-based CCTV systems. It needs to be ensured that such systems are not compromised, he added.

