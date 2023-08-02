Railways taking measures to ensure security of passengers: Railway Minister

New Delhi, August 2
Indian Railways is taking all measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers. For this purpose, CCTV systems have been installed at 866 railway stations, Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
The Railway Minister also informed the Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.
CCTV has become an intelligent unit and such systems are there in 866 railway stations. Their deployment has resulted in a positive impact in terms of rescuing children who are being trafficked, protecting women passengers and helping aged people, the minister said.
Responding to queries related to CCTV systems at railway stations, the minister said various initiatives have been taken and stressed that cyber security is important when it comes to Internet Protocol (IP)-based CCTV systems. It needs to be ensured that such systems are not compromised, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested
Death toll rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram
After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police
Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...
Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...
Late Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week
Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans ...
5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...