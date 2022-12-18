 Railways to roll out Vande Metro train by May or June 2023: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw : The Tribune India

Railways to roll out Vande Metro train by May or June 2023: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

He also said that the first indigenously designed and built hydrogen train would roll out in December 2023

Railways to roll out Vande Metro train by May or June 2023: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File photo



PTI

Bengaluru, December 18

The Railways is manufacturing Vande Metro train which will replace those designed in 1950s and 60s, Railways and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday.

He also said that the first indigenously designed and built hydrogen train would roll out in December 2023.

“We are designing and the design should be out by anywhere by May or June—We are designing a worldclass Vande Metro which will be a great leap forward,” Vaishnaw told reporters during an interaction.

“These Vande Metro train will be manufactured in such large numbers that across the country, the trains which were of 1950s and 1960s designs will all be replaced,” he added.

Stressing that these Vande Metro will take care of middle-class and the poor, the Union Minister said the focus is not on the high-end customer.

“Rich people can always take care of themselves. The Central government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on middle and lower classes people who are not able to afford,” he underlined.

The Prime Minister wants railways to make very big transformative change in every Indian’s life, Vaishnaw said.

To a question on the hydrogen-based trains, the Minister said like Vande Bharat, the Indian engineers are designing it.

“The design process is already going on and we should be able to roll out the first hydrogen train in the country by December 2023,” he added.

Vaishnaw ruled out privatisation of railways saying, “Railways is a strategic sector and it will remain with the government.” The Union Minister said the Railways is working on Vande Bharat-3 design, which will also have sleeper class. These trains would also be used for long journey.

Presently, the Railways is taking up 12 km of railway track construction a day, which used to be a mere four km a day during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2004 to 2014.

Next year, the Railways would achieve laying 16 km to 17 km tracks a day, though the Prime Minister has set a target of 20 kilometres of laying railway lines a day, the Minister said.

Vaishnaw accused the Congress and the JD(S) which did not do much for Karnataka.

According to him, during the UPA rule, the State was getting an allocation of Rs 835 crore whereas presently it is getting Rs 6,091 crore.

Speaking about getting new technologies, the Union Minister said the Railways have started a new startup initiative.

“About 800 startups applied and of them 50-odd were shortlisted. Now we will be supporting these startups from idea to product stage.

Once the product is successful, we will give them funds for four years and keep them in order for four years so that they can really stabilise and use those products within the railways first, and then globally they should be able to take those products,” he added.

Regarding the bullet train corridor construction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he said it is going on at a full speed.

The technology of bullet train operations is so complex given the vibration it will generate but the Indian engineers have mastered the technology, Vaishnaw claimed.

The Railways will take up 11 or 12 more corridors in the country after the successful completion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Decide upon OROP anomalies within four months, Supreme Court tells defence ministry

2
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

3
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

4
Nation

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

5
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

6
Trending

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’

7
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

8
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

9
Delhi

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

10
Haryana

Industrial effluents, sewage damage 100-acre green cover in Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

FIFA World Cup Final: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves Kingsley Coman's pe...

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India ...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

HC to hear on Monday pleas concerning 2020 Delhi riots

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body’s protest march

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day