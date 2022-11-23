 Railways weeded out one ‘non-performer or corrupt official’ every three days since July 2021: Officials : The Tribune India

Railways weeded out one ‘non-performer or corrupt official’ every three days since July 2021: Officials

Two senior-grade officers were sacked on Wednesday, sources said

Railways weeded out one ‘non-performer or corrupt official’ every three days since July 2021: Officials

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, November 23

The Railways has weeded out one “non-performer or corrupt official” every three days in the past 16 months, officials said, with 139 officers being forced to take voluntary retirement while 38 were removed from service.

Two senior-grade officers were sacked on Wednesday, sources said.

One of them was caught by the CBI with a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Hyderabad while the other was caught with Rs 3 lakh in Ranchi, they added.

“The (Railways) minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) is very clear about his missive of ‘performance or perish’. Every three days, we have weeded out one corrupt official from the Railways since July 2021,” an official said.

The Railways invoked Rule 56(J) of the Department of Personnel and Training service rules that says a government employee can be forced to retire or be dismissed after being served a minimum of three months’ notice or pay for a similar period.

The move is part of the Centre’s efforts to weed out non-performers. Ashwini Vaishnaw, after he took office as Railways minister in July 2021, has repeatedly warned officials “to take VRS and sit at home” if they did not perform.

Those forced to take voluntary retirement or sacked include officials from the electrical and signalling, medical and civil services and personnel from stores, traffic and mechanical departments.

Under the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), an employee is paid a salary equivalent to two months’ pay for every year of service left.

But similar benefits are not available in compulsory retirement.

Under the provisions relating to premature retirement in the Fundamental Rules and the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, the appropriate authority has the absolute right to retire a government servant under FR 56(j), FR 56(l) or Rule 48 (1)(b) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, as the case may be, if it is necessary to do so in public interest.

However, among the 139 are several officials who put in their papers and decided to opt for VRS upon being denied promotion or sent on leave. There are also cases where circumstances were created to force them to opt for retirement, the officials said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top general

2
Delhi

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

4
Delhi

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

5
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

7
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

8
World

6 people and assailant dead in US Walmart shooting: Police

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's associate flaunts arms on social media, booked

10
Patiala

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

Don't Miss

View All
This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

Top News

Major cyber attack on AIIMS server, all services being run manually; probe launched

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

Attack comes close on heels of AIIMS announcing complete dig...

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel

The bench said it started hearing a batch of pleas seeking a...

Aaftab Poonawala down with fever, polygraph test could not be completed

Aaftab Poonawala down with fever, polygraph test could not be completed

The delay in completion of the polygraph test also means tha...

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

Deceased were having an illicit affair, says police

FIFA World Cup: Japan stun Germany 2-1 with late strikes in second major upset in two days

FIFA World Cup: Japan stun Germany 2-1 with late strikes in second major upset in two days

Shock result a repeat of Germany’s 2018 World Cup nightmare


Cities

View All

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

Tarn Taran: Differently abled protest sacking of staff outside MLA’s residence

Amritsar's historical gates closed for tourists

2 years after hooch tragedy, illicit liquor trade still rampant in Punjab

Armed assailants hack 29-yr-old man to death in Amritsar village

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

BKU (Charuni) withdraws call to block NH-44 following assurance by Anil Vij

BKU (Charuni) withdraws call to block NH-44 following assurance by Anil Vij

Panchkula's Sector-25 green belt turns forest, residents live in fear of wildlife

BJP’s Satya Pal Jain, Sanjay Tandon push for Metro in Chandigarh, MP Kirron Kher opposes

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Aaftab Poonawala down with fever, polygraph test could not be completed

Aaftab Poonawala down with fever, polygraph test could not be completed

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Leaked videos: Satyendar Jain urges court to restrain media from running footage from inside jail

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nawanshahr: Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Curb illegal mining in Phillaur: BJP to DC

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 officials in Ludhiana tender scam

Ludhiana MC staff suspend work for three hours to protest transfer of colleague

Insurance firm told to pay mediclaim of Rs 8 lakh

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Patiala Mayor faces flak from Oppn over dera ‘praise’

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma faces flak from Opposition over Dera Sacha Sauda 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University

Punjabi University, Patiala, marks 300th anniversary of Waris Shah

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team