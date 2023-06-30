Rain continues in Mumbai; road traffic hit due to waterlogging at some places, local trains slow down

PTI

Mumbai, June 30

Road traffic in some parts of Mumbai was affected and local train services slowed down to some extent on Friday morning as moderate to heavy rain continued to lash the metropolis and its suburbs, officials said.

Ever since the southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting showers.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 31 mm, 45 mm and 61 mm respectively, an official said.

The city has been getting moderate to heavy showers since early Friday and the intensity of rain is more in the suburbs, which resulted in waterlogging at some locations, he said.

Commuters complained that the Andheri subway, located between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations of the Western Railway, was closed for traffic due to waterlogging. Traffic slowed down in parts of the suburbs as well.

The suburban train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, the railway authorities said.

However, commuters on some routes, including the Harbour line that operates services between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), complained of delay in train operations in the morning hours.

A spokesperson of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said none of its buses were diverted to alternative routes due to rain.