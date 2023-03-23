Rain for 2 days, more trouble for farmers in region

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

In a fresh trouble for farmers, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted rain and thunderstorm on March 23 and 24. Farmers in the region, especially Punjab and Haryana, have already faced huge damage to their standing wheat crop earlier this week.

The IMD said, “A fresh spell of rain is likely to commence over the northwest region, including Punjab and Haryana, from the evening of March 23 and will continue until March 24. Along with rain and thunderstorm, the region will also experience hailstorm.”

It further said strong winds and hail would damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

In an advisory to the farmers, the IMD has asked the farmers to postpone harvesting and cover heaps of harvested crops with tarpaulin sheets.