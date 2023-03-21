Rain in region, another spell from March 23

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Even as heavy rain and thunderstorms were experienced in many parts of the region on Monday, the weather department forecast “significant reduction” in rainfall activity over north-west India from March 21. A fresh spell of wet weather is expected from March 23.

While the day began on a sunny note, a dense cloud cover developed over the region later, reducing visibility and bringing in widespread rain accompanied by winds. Some places were lashed by hailstorm. These continued till late evening. This significantly lowered day temperature.

“There is significant decrease in rainfall distribution till March 22. Thereafter, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to commence over the region from March 23,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 20 stated.

A western disturbance over the northern Arabian Sea, along with a cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan and another cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan, has been cited as the reason for the prevailing weather conditions.

These phenomenon affect the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in rain, thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds, according to the weatherman.

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperatures in Punjab ranged from 26.3°C at Barnala to 28.4°C at Pathankot. The minimum temperatures were from 15.8°C at Ludhiana as well as Patiala.

In Haryana, the maximum temperatures ranged from 25.5°C at Rohtak to 29°C at Ambala. The minimum temperatures were from 13.8°C at Mahendragarh as well as Kaithal to 18°C at Kurukshetra.