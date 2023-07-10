Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

Chandigarh, July 10
Heavy rain in north India for the past three days has inundated low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.
Ninteen people have lost their lives as the record rainfall wreaked havoc, triggering flashfloods and landslides, causing extensive damage to infrastructure.
Schools in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have been closed and the Army put on alert as torrential rains battered north India. A cloudburst early morning triggered a major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village.
Himachal Minister Jagat Singh Negi said nine people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-related incidents and massive damage has been caused, especially to the infrastructure, roads, drinking water facilities, fields of farmers as well as houses.
Himachal Minister Jagat Singh Negi said nine people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-related incidents and massive damage has been caused, especially to the infrastructure, roads, drinking water facilities, fields of farmers as well as houses.
35 stranded people have been rescued in Mandi and Kullu with the help of NDRF and Home Guard jawans. The toughest rescue operation was led by NDRF team at Nagvain in Mandi district, where six persons were trapped on a huge rock in the middle of swollen Beas since Sunday. In the day time, they could not be rescued but in a last attempt on Sunday night, NDRF jawans rescued all the six stranded persons safely from the area.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
(Visuals: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/RQMlHKnBUV
Water flows above the main bridge into the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu.
Water flows above the main bridge into the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu.
Visuals of a flash flood hitting Thunag area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.
Visuals of a flash flood hitting Thunag area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.
Amid incessant rainfall lashing the hill state, Solan received 135 mm of rain on Sunday, breaking a 50-year-old record of 105 mm of rain in a day in 1971, while Una received the highest rainfall…
Jalandhar: Water from Sultej has overflowed in some villages of Phillaur, including Lasara, Meowal and Mao Sahib. Villages have been evacuated. Grounds of Phillaur Police Academy along the river also inundated. The embankment is being strengthened using spurs. Army teams have been called in.
Three power grids, IT City, Chandiala in Landran, and Mohi Kalan near Rajpura remained down since Sunday, plunging vast areas in Mohali, Zirakpur and Landran areas into darkness. Residents in parts of Aero City, IT City, Sector 109, Sector-105, Kharar without power for 36 hours now. PSPCL officials said the IT City grid is down due to flooding in Banur area, while Mohi Kalan grid in field areas of Rajpura is inundated with rain, similarly with the Chandiala grid in Landran.
Mohali PSPCL Superintending Engineer Ashwani Kumar said, "Our first priority is get the grids running. The restoration of power poles, cables, and transformers will be next."
Even as the incessant rain that had began on Saturday has taken a break this morning, all water bodies, especially Buddha Nullah and Sutlej, are still on the spate in Ludhiana district. While the low-lying areas in the city and its vicinity remain waterlogged, the fields and open spaces across the district remain marooned. Medium to heavy rainfall is expected during the day, the weather forecast has said.
The initial monsoon downpour wreaked havoc in both residential and commercial areas of Delhi on Saturday and Sunday while breaking a 41-year record, as the capital recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, said the India Meteorological Department. The meteorological office forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm for Monday and the expected range for the maximum and minimum temperatures is around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
