Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 10

Heavy rain in north India for the past three days has inundated low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.

Ninteen people have lost their lives as the record rainfall wreaked havoc, triggering flashfloods and landslides, causing extensive damage to infrastructure.

Schools in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have been closed and the Army put on alert as torrential rains battered north India. A cloudburst early morning triggered a major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village.