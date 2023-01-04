Rai's security upgraded to 'Z' category

New Delhi, January 3
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to upgrade the security of Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to the ‘Z’ category for all-India level, sources in the government said today.
Under the new security drill, the Central Reserve Police Force will provide round-the-clock cover to the minister at his residence as well as during his travel to other states across the country, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...