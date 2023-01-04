Rai's security upgraded to 'Z' category

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to upgrade the security of Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to the ‘Z’ category for all-India level, sources in the government said today.

Under the new security drill, the Central Reserve Police Force will provide round-the-clock cover to the minister at his residence as well as during his travel to other states across the country, they said.