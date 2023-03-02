Raised human rights issues with Jaishankar: US Secretary of State Blinken

New Delhi, March 2
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had raised human rights issues and banning of US NGOs in India during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Thursday.
“We discussed upholding of human rights issues with India. We regularly engage and encourage our Indian counterparts for India to uphold its own commitment to democracy and human rights. We do the same thing. In most conversations with Jaishankar this is an issue we discuss as we did today,” said Blinken when asked by a US correspondent whether there are rising concerns in Washington over India’s alleged democratic backsliding and persecution of religious minorities.
Blinken said as the world’s two biggest democracies, “we have to work together to show that our democracies can deliver to people’s needs and uphold values that include respect for human rights and freedom of religious belief”.
Asked about funding restrictions on American NGOs operating in India, Blinken said this issue has also been taken up in the past. “We have had discussions about the importance of NGOs in civil society and that they be allowed to function effectively and freely here and in the US,” he said.
During his India visit last June, Blinken hadalleged “a rise in human rights abuses” in India though during his 2021 India visit he had said, “both of our democracies are works in progress”. But with India taking an independent line on the Ukraine war, the US administration has been trying to use human-rights issues as leverage against India.
