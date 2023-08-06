 Rajasthan advocate virtually marries Pak woman after she fails to get visa : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Rajasthan advocate virtually marries Pak woman after she fails to get visa

Rajasthan advocate virtually marries Pak woman after she fails to get visa

The match was fixed a few months back with the help of relatives on both sides

Rajasthan advocate virtually marries Pak woman after she fails to get visa

Arbaz, the groom, said such weddings are not new to the neighbouring countries as marriages have happened through virtual mediums in the past as well. iStock



PTI

Jodhpur, August 6

Against the backdrop of two weddings that ignited controversies in India and Pakistan, a cross-border couple tied the knot recently online – without any fuss and with the blessings of both their families.

Advocate Mohammad Arbaz from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur tied nuptial knot with Ameena from Pakistan’s Karachi last week through a virtual mode as two giant screens were set up and Quazis from both sides administered the cross-country marriage.

“The match had been fixed a few months back with the help of our relatives on both sides. The bride’s side had applied for a visa but it was getting delayed. So, we decided to solemnise the marriage through an online mode,” said Mohammad Afzal, the groom’s father.

Arbaz, a resident of Jodhpur’s walled city area of Kharadiyon ka Mohalla, said such weddings are not new to the neighbouring countries as marriages have happened through virtual mediums in the past as well.

“Even during the Covid pandemic, such weddings had taken place despite the strained relations between the two countries,” Arbaz said.

“We will now wait for the bride and her family members to get the visa and come to Jodhpur. A small function will be organised then,” he said.

Early this year, Muzammil Khan from Jodhpur married Pakistan’s Uruz Fatima through online mode.

This wedding was also solemnised virtually due to the non-availability of a visa for the bride. She finally united with her husband in Jodhpur in May after she succeeded in getting a visa.

Muzammil’s grandfather Bhale Khan said this trend is not new here and the marriages between the citizens of the two countries have been thriving due to relations of the people on both sides and their periodic visits to and fro.

Seema Haider (30), who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, had illegally entered India along with her four children on a bus via Nepal on May 13 to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena (22) who stays in Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

On July 4, Seema was arrested by local police for illegally entering India and Sachin was held for sheltering illegal immigrants.

However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and the couple has been living together along with Seema’s four children in Rabupura.

Recently, a 34-year-old married Indian woman, Anju, had travelled to Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on a valid visa to marry Nasrulla (24).

The two became friends on the social networking site in 2019.

Anju’s husband has filed an FIR against the couple in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Sujit Shankar said.

#Pakistan #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Dhaba torched in Gurugram area

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

3
Himachal

Teenager assaulted, paraded naked in Rohru; 8 arrested

4
Punjab

HC quashes notification splitting posts of patwari as junior, senior

5
Amritsar

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

6
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

'Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob': Witnesses

8
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

10
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 3 per cent to 45 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Top News

Manipur issue: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

No impact on stability of government, as BJP has 37 MLAs in ...

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

Accuses the opposition of playing 'negative politics'

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 held

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...

Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot

Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot

Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...

Haryana bulldozer action continues: Authorities demolish structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes

Bulldozer action in Haryana: Authorities demolish structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes

This is the fourth day of demolition drive in Nuh


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

SGPC to observe 150 yrs of 'Singh Sabha Lehar'

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

13 illegal structures razed

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded