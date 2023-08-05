Rajasthan Cabinet approves 19 new districts, 3 divisions

PTI

Jaipur, August 4

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state.

Rajasthan will now have 50 districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Aparna Arora said, adding the new districts would be notified shortly. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had in March announced in the Assembly the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions. He said a high-level committee had been formed to study the formation of new districts and the state government had received a report.

After the Cabinet meeting, the CM told reporters that ministers in charge of the new districts would do a formal launch on August 7. The formation of new districts would improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to the district headquarters, he said.

#Rajasthan