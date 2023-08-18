Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh announce financial aid of Rs 26 crore for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Jaipur, August 18
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 15 crore to Himachal Pradesh where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc.
“An assistance of Rs 15 crore will be given by the Rajasthan government to help the people suffering from the difficult situation created by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh,” Gehlot said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.
हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश और भूस्खलन से बनी मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में पीड़ित लोगों की मदद के लिए राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से 15 करोड़ रुपये की सहायता राशि दी जाएगी।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 18, 2023
हम सभी राजस्थानी इन विकट परिस्थितियों में हिमाचलवासियों के साथ खड़े हैं। मैं ईश्वर से सभी को सुरक्षित रखने की कामना…
Gehlot said the people of Rajasthan are standing with the people of Himachal Pradesh in these difficult circumstances.
This comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a financial assistance of Rs 11 crore to the flood-hit state earlier in the day.
देवभूमि हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश और भूस्खलन से आई विपदा की स्थिति में पीड़ित लोगों की मदद के लिए हम सब छत्तीसगढ़वासियों की ओर से 11 करोड़ रुपये की सहायता राशि की घोषणा करता हूँ।— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 18, 2023
हम सभी छत्तीसगढ़वासी हिमाचल के लोगों के साथ खड़े हैं और सामूहिक एकजुटता के साथ आपदा का सामना…
Officials in Himachal Pradesh have said the total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 75 with Shimla alone accounting for 22 fatalities.
Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla and several other districts.
Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, 217 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and 11,301 houses have been partially or completely damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.
A total of 506 roads are still closed in the state and 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes have been disrupted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander
The Lander Module will be lowered to an orbit for soft landi...
38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced
There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages
283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court
Haryana justifies numbers by claiming Nuh is essentially a M...
Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy
As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...
Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides
Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have...