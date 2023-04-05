Rajasthan Government gives in, doctors likely to call off strike

PTI

Jaipur, April 4

A consensus was arrived at during talks on Tuesday between the Rajasthan Government and doctors agitating over the Right to Health (RTH) Bill as the government reportedly agreed to keep the private hospitals that have not taken land or other benefits at subsidised rates from it outside the ambit of the proposed legislation.

A delegation of doctors, including those from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association and the United Private Clinics and Hospitals Association, held talks with the government and signed a memorandum on eight points.

The doctors said their major demand that the private hospitals that have not taken any benefit from the government in the form of land or buildings at subsidised rates should be kept outside the ambit of the RTH Bill has been accepted.

CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed the development in a tweet.

“The private sector has been freed from the RTH Bill. The government will implement it from its resources and institutions. We have converted our rally into a ‘Vijay Rally’ and will hold a general body meeting to call off the agitation formally,” secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society Dr Vijay Kapoor said.