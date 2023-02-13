Rajasthan Govt blocking state's growth: Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of lacking vision and hindering the state’s development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

Robust network In the past nine years, a strong network of roads and rail has been created in the border areas of the country, including Rajasthan. — Narendra Modi, Prime minister

He was addressing a rally at Dausa after he inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which, he said, would speed up the pace of development in Rajasthan.

The Assembly elections are due later this year.

Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP.

“The Congress governments did not undertake development works in border villages and areas because they were scared. They have said in Parliament that what would happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us,” Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

“The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply,” he said.

At another event, PM Modi said India was today confidently taking pride in its ancient heritage with the government working on the twin tracks of vikas (development) and virasat (heritage).

After inaugurating the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and releasing a logo on the occasion, the PM said: “The first interpretation of religion is kartavya (duties).”

He said the service of the poor, the backward and the downtrodden was the first yagya for the country and the path shown by Maharishi Saraswati was instilling hope among crores of people.

On the reactions he faces when he urges people to follow the path of duty, the PM said: “When I face such reactions in my emphasis on duty in the 21st century, I can imagine the enormity of the efforts of Maharshi Saraswati in his times.”