Rajasthan Heritage MC Mayor suspended following husband’s arrest in bribery case

PTI

Jaipur, August 6

The Rajasthan government has suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar following her husband’s arrest in a bribery case related to the issuance of land deeds, according to an order issued here.

The order was issued by the state’s local self-government department late on Saturday night.

The Mayor’s husband Sushil Gurjar and two middlemen, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday night for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of issuing a land lease.

Later, a search at Gurjar’s home led to the recovery of Rs 40 lakh in cash and the file of the lease. Similarly, Rs 8 lakh cash was recovered from Narayan Singh’s house.

In the suspension order, Hridesh Kumar Sharma, Director and Special secretary of the local self-government department, the Mayor is suspended from her post till the investigation completes as her prima facie involvement in the case is suspected.

